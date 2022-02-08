© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

Rehoboth Beach Commissioners revise parking season timeframe & increase some meter rates

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published February 8, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST
The parking meter season in Rehoboth Beach will look different this year.

The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners voted Monday to change the city’s annual parking season to May 15, 2022 through September 15, 2022.

The parking season was previously defined as the Friday before Memorial Day through the second Sunday after Labor Day.

The Commissioners also voted Monday to make the meter rate consistent at $3 per hour citywide. Some meter locations had charged only $2 per hour.

Rehoboth’s city manager Sharon Lynn notes the changes provide consistency and simplicity to the City’s parking guidelines and makes parking-related information easier to communicate and understand.

Delaware Headlines
