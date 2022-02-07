Polar Bear Plunge raises $1M for Special Olympics Delaware

3,244 people took part in Sunday’s annual Polar Bear Plunge in Rehoboth Beach - raising over $1 million for Special Olympics Delaware.

This year, plungers had the option to jump into the ocean or stage a virtual plunge; last year the event was fully virtual due to the pandemic.

The ocean temp was 37 degrees Sunday and the air temperature was 32 degrees when the first plungers dove in.

Last year, 2,200 plungers raised more than $700,000 for Special Olympics Delaware.

The event has raised more than $14.8 million in its history to support the 4,200 athletes who train and compete in the Special Olympics program.

