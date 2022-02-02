New type of homeless shelter could be coming to Sussex County

A long-term solution to help Sussex County’s homeless population is in the works.

Code Purple Sussex County and others are coming together to develop a plan to help individuals break the cycle of homelessness.

It’s called Redemption City, and Code Purple Sussex County director Nikki Gonzalez is its founder and president.

“It will be a 50 bed shelter that is going to serve Sussex County," Gonzalez said. "We will have five emergency beds. And we will have a rigorous program that enables people to get skills and resources and connect wherever they need to.”

Gonzalez says that includes building job skills to put on a resume to help obtain employment.

She notes that shelters like Code Purple generally offer a chance to get out of the cold for a night or two, but Redemption City is trying to offer a long-term fix.

“As the Code Purple director, I’ve just seen the need for the next step," said Gonzalez. "Code Purple is awesome; it is great for people who just need that bed for the night, but we don’t get to spend a lot of time with them. And because some may not be ready for that next step, we don’t get to pour into their lives like I would want to.

She adds the main difference between Code Purple and Redemption City is people coming in must be clean and sober. If someone dealing with addiction comes in, they will get an emergency bed for the night, then efforts will be made to connect them with rehab or mental health resources.

Gonzlez says another difference between Code Purple and Redemption City is that this new 50-bed shelter would allow people to bring their pets, which can have a huge impact on their mental well-being.

Gonzalez has already registered Redemption City as a nonprofit. The next step is finding a site and raising the estimated $3 million in funds for a property and building. The process is expected to take the next nine months to complete.

