Harrington Police Department looking to hire new chief

The Town of Harrington is searching for a new chief of police.

Norman Barlow recently retired as Harrington’s chief of police after serving 13.5 years.

He officially stepped down December 31, 2021 and since September of last year was serving double-duty as the acting city manager - a position which he still holds. Barlow says he would consider taking the city manager job full time, but that’s up to the Mayor and Council.

Barlow says interviews for a new chief are expected to start this week.

He hopes the town can find someone to continue the work he did.

“A lot of my highlights were building the department - we had 11 (officers), we went to 13 (officers)," Barlow said. "The community interaction we had. I did my first community policing vehicle; I think it was the first in the state of Delaware - where I got businesses - local businesses in town - to sponsor it and I was able to wrap it with all their names on it.”

Barlow says the community policing vehicle can be seen in area neighborhoods and at all town events.

He also touted getting the first school resource officer (SRO) in Harrington Middle School, offering the school protection and a mentor to many students and educators.

Barlow says the Mayor and City Council next meet on Monday, February 7th and a new chief could be named at that time.

He says he has high hopes for whomever gets the job.

“I hope - one I wish them the best in the political arena that we’re in and the different policing style that we’re going in," said Barlow. "But I wish the next chief would carry on the tradition that we all know what to do - and that’s continuing our community relations, continuing taking care of your people, being visible and working hard for your men and women in the town that you serve.”