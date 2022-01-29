© 2022 Delaware Public Media
First State digs out after winter storm

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published January 29, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST
The snow is over, now the digging out begins.

Sussex County took the brunt of this latest storm with several locations there picking up about a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service – which also confirms the Delaware beaches experienced blizzard conditions for a time.

The highest snow total in the state was in Millsboro where 13 inches were measured. More than a foot was reported in Millville and Frankford.

Kent County also saw significant snow. Woodside saw about 11 inches, while Camden saw 10 inches and Dover 7.5 inches.

In New Castle County, Bear received 6 inches, while North Wilmington got 4 and New Castle Airport only around 3.5.

Driving restrictions remain in Kent and Sussex Counties – where only “essential personnel” should be on the roads. DART bus service also remains suspended in Kent and Sussex for the rest of today.

The forecast for tonight is for mostly clear skies, but cold and windy with temps dropping to around 11 degrees, wind chills around 2 below and blowing snow. Temps should be back up around 30 tomorrow and near 40 Monday.

