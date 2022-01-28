Gov. Carney issues State of Emergency, driving restrictions ahead of storm

As the latest snow storm approaches, Gov. Carney is telling drivers in parts of the state to stay off the roads.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Carney is putting driving restrictions in place.

Travel in Kent and Sussex Counties will be limited to those deemed “essential personnel.” That includes first responders, health care workers, certain state employees and food and fuel deliveries.

New Castle County will be under a “driving warning,” meaning people should avoid traveling unless there’s a significant health, safety or business reason to be on the road.

Failure to obey an emergency order can result in a fine of up to $500 and six months in prison.

The governor says the restrictions are necessary to help DelDOT more effectively clear roads and provide services to those in need.

The governor has also authorized the National Guard to assist state and local officials in any necessary response and recovery.