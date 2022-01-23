Delaware State Police seeks more trooper applicants

The application rate for the Delaware State Police (DSP) is down.

Over the past four years, State Police has seen its application rate drop by an estimated 70%.

DSP spokesman master corporal Gary Fournier attributes the decline to several things.

“People that are looking for a job may not be interested in law enforcement at this point - and that could revolve around a lot of things," said Fournier. "Police work requires a lot of sacrifice - 12-hours shifts, working nights, holidays and weekends. And there are a lot of responsibilities in their profession.”

Fournier adds that police have been in the news a lot in recent years and that could also have a negative impact on the application rates.

He notes that the State Police will not lower its hiring standards because the application rate is down.

The next State Police training academy is in April and until then, recruiters will host numerous virtual events to boost the number of recruits.

Minimum qualifications include being a United State citizen with a high school diploma or GED and no felony convictions.

Interested candidates can view the entire list of DSP qualifications here.

The Delaware State Police (DSP) currently has 720 troopers who patrol the First State.

Fournier notes that 86% of current troopers are male and 13% are women.

