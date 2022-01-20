Snow starts to fall north to south across Delaware

Rain - slowly switching to snow from north to south is what First State residents can expect weather-wise Thursday morning as colder air rolls in.

“The snow will continue mostly light - it could be a little moderate at times," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Patrick O’Hara. "But most of it will probably be done in the north by early afternoon and in the south by mid- to late afternoon. And accumulations, roughly a half-inch to an inch in the south and 1 to 2 inches in the north.”

O’Hara says areas north and west of the I-95 corridor will see higher accumulations.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for all of Delaware until early afternoon.

Because temperatures will be dropping throughout the day, O’Hara says roads and sidewalks could become icy Thursday night into Friday morning.

“The temperatures at the ground will probably be very close to freezing much of the day," O'Hara said. "Drier air arrives sometime during the day and some of that dryness will evaporate the water off the roads. But there will probably be some areas where that doesn’t happen though. So we’ll probably have to contend with a little bit of patchy ice across the roads tonight and the temperatures tomorrow (Friday) won’t climb very much.”

The overnight low will hover around 17 and Friday’s high won’t get much above 26.