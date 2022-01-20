Local Betty White Challenges raises $40K for DHA & SPCA

The Delaware Humane Association and the Delaware SPCA raised $40,000 during the Betty White Challenge earlier this week.

The two organizations took part in the challenge - encouraging animal lovers to donate in Betty White’s honor on what would have been her 100th birthday on Monday, January 17, 2022.

White - who was described by many as a passionate animal lover - died late last year.

The campaign was started on social media to pay tribute to her and her work on behalf of animals.

