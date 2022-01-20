Fourth snow of new year could hit Delaware Friday night into Saturday

It’s only the third week of the new year, but Delawareans could see their fourth snowstorm of the year Friday night into Saturday.

“There is another storm, which will kind of move off of the East Coast during the day Friday," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Patrick O'Hara. "And it’s going to kind of move out to sea. But some of the computer models are showing that it might be close enough for some snow Friday night and into the Saturday morning period.”

O’Hara says any accumulation will mainly be in Sussex County.

He says it’s not out of the question that southern Delaware will pick up another half-inch to an inch of snow - on top of accumulation seen on Thursday.

O’Hara notes some computer models show that it might come close enough to land for some snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

“If we do get accumulations - if we do end up realizing some snow, it would probably end up being over southern Delaware and maybe in those areas," O'Hara said. "It’s not out of the question that maybe a half-inch to an inch of snow could fall over those areas. Right now we’re still uncertain. Half of the computer models are showing something may happen and half of them are just completely missing the area.”

O’Hara says the long range forecast calls for a bit of a break from precipitation - with cold and dry conditions expected next week.

