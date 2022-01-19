Another chance or two for snow in Delaware over the next few days

Forecasters are closely monitoring two more chances of inclement weather over the next several days for Delaware.

The first chance involves a storm forecasted to start as light rain Wednesday night.

“And some cold air will start pushing down tomorrow morning from the northwest," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Dean Iovino. "And the rain is expected to transition to snow during the morning hours - mainly during the morning commute - especially in the northern part of the State. And there could be a light accumulation, maybe an inch, perhaps two inches in spots during the morning hours tomorrow.”

Iovino says the southern half of Delaware may see a dusting to an inch of snow, which should start to let up by the lunchtime hour.

Iovino says they are also watching a second storm for Friday night into Saturday. The current track is keeping it off the coast, but that could change.

Iovino says because the air will be so cold, whatever precipitation does fall, will be all snow - but how much remains uncertain right now as they monitor its track.