Rehoboth Bay reopens to shellfish harvest

State environmental officials reopened Rehoboth Bay to shellfishing after a sewage spill suspended harvesting for three weeks.

DNREC said the shellfish industry was cooperative - ensuring oysters and clams from the bay remain safe to eat.

The 21-day closure was required under federal Food and Drug Administration guidelines for shellfish - which protect the public from viruses and other pathogens associated with wastewater exposure.

The spill occurred December 28th in the Long Neck area of Rehoboth Bay when a residential sewer line was cut.