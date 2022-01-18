© 2022
Rehoboth Bay reopens to shellfish harvest

Delaware Public Media | By Rebecca Baer
Published January 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST
State environmental officials reopened Rehoboth Bay to shellfishing after a sewage spill suspended harvesting for three weeks.

DNREC said the shellfish industry was cooperative - ensuring oysters and clams from the bay remain safe to eat.

The 21-day closure was required under federal Food and Drug Administration guidelines for shellfish - which protect the public from viruses and other pathogens associated with wastewater exposure.

The spill occurred December 28th in the Long Neck area of Rehoboth Bay when a residential sewer line was cut.

