Three incumbent councilmen keep their seats in the Town of Greenwood.

The Town’s municipal election was held on Saturday.

Councilmen Norman Reed, Willard Russell and Donald Torbert defeated four challengers - Lavon Johnson, Anthony Massey, Michael Phillips and Lisa Workman - to secure additional two-year terms.

Greenwood also noted that starting Monday, Greenwood Town Hall will close temporarily to the public due to rising COVID-19 numbers.