Delaware Division of Child Support Services partners with ReManned Project

The Delaware Division of Child Support Services’ Fatherhood Program and the ReManned Project are teaming up to support parents working to meet their obligations.

The ReManned Project is a nonprofit coaching and consulting firm, specializing in personal and leadership development -- mainly for adult males.

The goal is to give participants the tools needed to transform their personal, family and business life.

ReManned Project CEO Donald Morton says the goal is to help men not only fulfill their financial child support obligations - but become better fathers.

“It’s not just a huge problem in Delaware, it’s a huge problem nationally and not only nationally, but worldwide," Morton said. "There is a challenge with adult males because usually by the time a guy gets to us, he’s made significant mistakes in his life and society is ready to discard him.”

Morton notes the partnership with Delaware’s Division of Child Support Services Fatherhood Program offers the agency an opportunity to refer non-custodial parents to the ReManned Project when they are ready to improve compliance with court-ordered child support obligations and more.

“What we recognize is - these guys who have child-support cases - it’s not that they don’t love their children and it’s not that they don’t want to support their children," said Morton. "But we have to recognize that there is a difference between financial support and actually being a father. Fatthering requires financial support but it also requires him to have a healthy and loving relationship with their child.”

He says his project seeks to provide participants with soft skills and relationship skills, in addition to helping the Div. of Child Support Services make sure they have a job and taking care of financial responsibilities to their children.

The ReManned Project’s six-month curriculum is geared toward males 25 or older and requires completion of a minimum of 48 sessions.

Any non-custodial parent seeking assistance with paying their child support can participate in the Delaware Fatherhood Program by contacting the Division of Child Support Services (DCSS) at 577-7171.

If you’d like to reach out to the ReManned Project, you can do that by calling 800-216-7604.