Sussex County Council elects new leadership

The new year brings some new leadership to the Sussex County Council.

The Sussex County Council met for the first time in 2022 Tuesday and voted to reorganize its leadership and legal team.

Councilman Mike Vincent remains the Council president, while Councilman Doug Hudson is now vice president - taking over the spot from Councilman I.G. Burton.

Council also approved keeping J. Everett Moore as County Attorney.

Sussex County offices are closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr holiday and the Council will not meet on Tuesday, January 18. Its next meeting is January 25th.