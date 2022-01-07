Snow hits Delaware for the second time this week

The second snowstorm this week is hitting Delaware Friday morning.

The storm is expected to drop up to 5 inches in Kent and New Castle Counties and the beach areas in Sussex should see snow at 1 to 3 inches.

Places like Townsend and Smyrna have already seen over 3 inches. And Newark has close to 3 inches

“Basically the worst of the snow is happening through about 7 a.m. this morning," said National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Johnson. "And it’s pretty much snow across the State of Delaware. The one exception is in coastal Sussex County and even portions of southeastern Sussex County - even a little bit away from the coast - it’s not going to have as much precipitation there.”

Johnson says what precipitation that does fall in those areas will probably be mixed with rain, keeping the accumulation down to an estimated one to three inches.

And she notes this is not the first time Delaware has seen back to back storms so close to each other.

“The last time it happened and we had so many winter weather events back to back was in February of last year," said Johnson. "We had about a two week period where we had multiple winter weather events. So, it has happened before; but certainly it’s not the most common.”

Johnson says usually when we think of winter storms, they are a little bit more spread out.

Once this storm departs, the sun will pop out later today and stick around through tomorrow with cold temperatures. More precipitation is forecasted for Sunday, but it appears that will be rain.

