Delaware bracing for another round of snow

The First State is expecting its second bout with winter weather this week Thursday night.

Kent and New Castle Counties are under a winter weather advisory as forecasters call for several inches of snow overnight.

National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick O’Hara says expect as much as five inches in north and central Delaware. Sussex County could see two to three inches.

National Weather Service - Mount Holly /

O’Hara notes this storm will differ from the one that slammed Kent and Sussex Monday.

“The thing about this storm that will be different will be that the storm will be moving by kind of quick,” he said. “We really expect a lot of the snow to begin maybe a little after midnight or so and probably only last 5 or 6 hours of moderate snow before it moves away probably in the 7 or 8 o’clock time frame tomorrow morning.”

O’Hara says the sun could be out by noon, but cold, gusty winds will remain through Friday, causing blowing and drifting snow in some areas - before a weekend warm-up.

The National Weather Service is expected to issue another update tonight at 6 p.m.

DelDOT crews are applying salt brine to roadways in advance of the storm, making it easier to plow when the time comes.

And check our website, for the latest information on school closings Thursday night and Friday morning.

