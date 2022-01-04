© 2022
DMV encourages online services; increase in wait times expected

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published January 4, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST
Delaware DMV Logo

Delaware’s Dept. of Motor Vehicles is asking customers to use its online services, rather than visiting a DMV location.

They are making the request as surge coronavirus cases in the First State surge and they anticipate staffing shortages.

Residents who need to renew a driver’s license, ID or vehicle registration or change their home address can do so online here.

The DMV is also encouraging use of drive through services at their locations statewide.

And in an effort to reduce capacity inside DMV lobbies, a text messaging notification feature is being implemented starting today (Tuesday). That allows customers to wait in their vehicles until a text message alerts them to come to the lobby when it is their turn to be served.

Until further notice, all late fees for vehicle registration and driver license renewals are being waived.

If an in-person renewal is needed, DMV says wait until February.

If you visit now, expect longer than usual wait times and remember masks are required.

