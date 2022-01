Looming snowstorm means school closings in Delaware

Many First State students are getting an extra day of winter break.

Snow forecast overnight into Monday is prompting many school districts in Kent and Sussex Counties to close.

In Sussex County, Cape Henlopen, Delmar, Indian River, Seaford and Sussex Tech School Districts are closed Monday.

In central Delaware, Caesar Rodney, Capital, Milford, Smyrna and Woodbridge School Districts are closed Monday.

In New Castle County, Brandywine and Christina School Districts are closed Monday.