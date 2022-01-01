Work to build a bypass around the Town of Millsboro is set to begin in 2023

Work on a new bypass around the Town of Millsboro is set to begin in 2023.

The estimated $85 million bypass plans to take traffic off Route 113 through Millsboro and connect it to eastbound Route 24 heading toward the beaches.

“The idea is to take thru traffic that is not trying to go into downtown Millsboro around Millsboro," said DelDOT director of community relations C.R. McLeod. "It has really been one of the worst bottlenecks in the state for a long, long time.”

McLeod says residents, business owners and motorists have complained for years and demanded a solution, adding DelDOT is now working on a timeline for building the two-point-five mile road.

“As we get into next year, we’ll start to narrow in more whether it’s the first part of 2023 or the second part," McLeod said. "But again, we are feeling confident that the project design and all of the environmental requirements that we need to go through before starting a project of this size will be done and will allow us to put the project out to bid next year - so we can get moving with construction, which is what everyone wants to see.”

The bypass will have a 45 mile an hour speed limit and include five ramps and five bridges - taking the road over the Norfolk Southern Railroad, Millsboro Pond and Gravel Hill Road.

The bypass project will be 80% funded with federal money - with the remainder coming from the State through the 2025 fiscal year.

