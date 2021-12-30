Delaware Symphony postpones first concert of 2022 Classics Series due to rising COVID numbers

There’s been another casualty from rising COVID numbers in Delaware.

The Delaware Symphony concert scheduled for January 21, 2022, with pianist Lara Downes, will be rescheduled to a date in June 2022.

J.C. Barker is the executive director of the Delaware Symphony.

He notes that with the enormous rise in infection rates in the region, even among the fully vaccinated, they have made the unfortunate decision to postpone the January concert.

Barker says the decision did not come easy but the Symphony feels it is necessary to ensure the health and safety of its musicians and patrons.

Ticketholders and subscribers will be able to attend the new date in June 2022 with their original tickets.

The Delaware Symphony’s 2022 Classics Series will now debut with their concert “Dance!” scheduled for February 11, 2022, with featured soloist David Krauss, principal trumpet of The Metropolitan Opera.