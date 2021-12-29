Rising COVID numbers force postponement of NYE concert at The Grand

Due to the rising COVID-19 numbers related to the omicron variant, The Grand, the Delaware Symphony Orchestra and OperaDelaware have jointly announced the postponement of their planned New Year’s Eve concert.

Given the alarming health trends nationwide, this joint decision was arrived at by all three organizations in consultation with guest artists, all with the venues’ patrons’ safety in mind.

Mark Fields is The Grand’s executive director.

He says they have every intention of rescheduling the New Year’s Eve performance for a date in 2022.

The New Year’s Eve concert was to have consisted of a two-act program beginning with traditional New Year’s concert music, including Viennese waltzes and polkas. The orchestra had been scheduled to be joined by guest artists from OperaDelaware singing some operatic greatest hits.

The second act had been set to feature the talents of Tony-award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell for a celebration of Broadway standards throughout the years.

Patrons are asked to wait to be contacted by The Grand in the New Year as it relates to their tickets.

Fields notes that there are a number of logistical pieces related to postponing an event of this size and everyone’s patience is highly appreciated.