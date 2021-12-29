Final installment of $4M Energize Delaware Empowerment Grant Program issued

Delmarva Power is providing the final installment of $4 million in funding to the Energize Delaware Empowerment Grant.

This last $2.3 million contribution completes the utility’s promise to make money available to organizations proposing energy-efficiency programs as well as projects assisting customers earning 60% or below the state's median income.

“The way this worked is - when we merged with Exelon, there was a $4 million commitment from Exelon to make sure that there were energy efficiency projects for low-income customers for Delmarva Power," said Glenn Moore, the regional vice president for Delmarva Power. "And over the last several years, multiple parties - including us, the staff of the Delaware Public Service Commission and the Public Advocate have worked to give grants in order to make that come true.”

Moore says the Energize Delaware Empowerment Grant has already funded eight organizations through a competitive application process.

It helped fund a refrigerator replacement program providing qualifying customers with a new energy-efficient refrigerator through Habitat for Humanity’s Restore locations. And it backed a Sussex County Habitat for Humanity program that provided insulated skirting for 120 manufactured homes in Kent and Sussex counties.

“The one I like the most - Interfaith Power and Light - a group of different churches in Wilmington - did a program - I think they received $100,000 to redo screening on windows," said Moore. "Windows, particularly older windows, are not very efficient - so they put a screen on top of them - or a cover on top of them - that really increased the efficiency of the window.”

The Energize Delaware Empowerment Grant Program works with the Delaware Division of the Public Advocate, the Delaware Public Service Commission and Energy Efficiency Advisory Council to identify worthy programs and initiatives to fund.

Moore adds that Energize Delaware is continuing the Empowerment Grant Program to sustain the work already underway through Delaware Community Foundation’s Energy Equity Fund.

