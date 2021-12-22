Rehoboth Beach institutes "vaccinate or test" policy for employees

Rising COVID numbers are causing one Delaware beach town to react.

Rehoboth Beach is instituting a “vaccinate or test” policy for its employees.

Beginning January 3, 2022, the City of Rehoboth will require all employees to either provide documentation showing that they are fully vaccinated or obtain a weekly COVID test.

Rehoboth city manager Sharon Lynn said in a statement Tuesday, her decision was made “considering this unrelenting pandemic, the ongoing seasonal surge, and the acute health risks that this situation poses to employees.”

Rehoboth Beach defines a fully vaccinated employee as someone who has received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- as well as a booster, if eligible.

Employees who choose not to get vaccinated must provide weekly negative COVID test results in order to report to work each week.

City employees will also be required to wear masks or shut their office doors while in city facilities - starting in the new year.

The city will host a public vaccination clinic from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in the Convention Center on Rehoboth Avenue.