Code Purple Kent County capital campaign underway

Code Purple Kent County has launched a capital campaign to help it expand.

Code Purple Kent County is seeking to raise $3 million to purchase 13-acres of land next to the Maranatha Christian Church on East Division Street in Dover.

The group’s director Ennio Emmanuel says they’d like to expand beyond their current space at the church.

“We like having our office space (there)," Emmanuel said. "And we work with satellite offices - renting space from churches - and that has been working for us. But in reality we would love to have our own shelter. And a lot of our volunteers and a lot of our focus this year - in growing - has been to learn more about addiction and recovery.”

He says having new space would not only assist the homeless, but help get women and children experiencing domestic violence or human trafficking off the streets and serve those needing mental health services.

Emmanuel says the Dover area lacks adequate access to housing and/or these types of services or resources.

He says they’d like to build three houses on the property and help the church expand too.

Emmanuel notes that the organization is working with church leaders, as well as Dover and state officials on this effort. They’re also applying for grants to reach their capital campaign’s goal quicker.

Code Purple Kent County currently operates two shelter sites - one at the People’s Community Center on Bradford Street for men and another on East Division Street for women and children.

To date, the capital campaign has raised $100,000.