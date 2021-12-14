© 2021
Sussex carolers, groups collect 18,750 food items for community

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published December 14, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST
Sussex County residents donated thousands of food items for local families in need Monday night in Georgetown.

More than 250 carolers gathered for the 38th annual Caroling on The Circle. The event kicks off the holiday season and serves as the focal point of the county’s annual food drive.

After being canceled last year, due to COVID, the event gathered more than 18,750 canned goods and other non-perishable items for local food pantries.

The drive continues through the end of the month and the county hopes to push the final total even higher by the New Year.

Canned goods and non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the County Administrative Offices building on The Circle or the West Complex offices on Route 113, both in Georgetown. They are accepted between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

The Caroling on The Circle’s “Pack the POD” campaign has brought in more than 775,000 food items throughout the course of its 38-year history.

