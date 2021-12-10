Wreaths Across America ceremony coming to Legislative Hall in Dover

Delaware’s General Assembly will host the annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony in Dover next week.

Dover’s first Wreaths Across America Ceremony was in 2014 - and held each year until last year’s was canceled due to the pandemic.

It returns this year with the General Assembly joining Delaware’s National Guard (DNG), Dover Air Force Base (DAFB) and area veterans to honor all five branches of the armed forces.

“This is an event that started really back in 1992 when Morrill Worcester - of the Worcester Wreath Company - had some extra wreaths after Christmas, and worked with his U.S. Senator up in Maine to lay these wreaths at Arlington (National Cemetery),” said the event’s coordinator Mark Cutrona - director of the Legislative Council’s Division of Research.

He says the wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery started drawing national attention in 2005, prompting the effort to lay wreaths at other veterans’ cemeteries across America.

Cutrona explains why the event draws a huge crowd every year, “I think it’s the core mission of Wreaths Across America, which is “Remember, Honor and Teach.” We’re remembering our fallen U.S. veterans, we’re honoring those who serve and we’re teaching our children the value of freedom. And what better place to do that from than Dover, Delaware - the place that started our nation.”

Monday’s ceremony at Legislative Hall starts at 11:30 a.m. in the east parking lot with wreaths placed at various memorials - including the Korean and Vietnam Missing in Action memorials, the Gulf War Memorial and the Dover Light Infantry Memorial.

In case of inclement weather, an enclosed tent will be used and attendees will need to wear a mask.