Caroling on The Circle postponed for now; Pack the Pod continues

The 38th annual Caroling on the Circle in Georgetown, scheduled for Monday night - was postponed due to forecasted high winds and chances of rain.

In a statement, Sussex County Government officials said that they were disappointed they had to make that decision, but it was done with the safety of the public and performers on stage first and foremost in mind.

Officials say they are now discussing the possibility of a make-up date.

Despite the postponement, the 38th annual “Pack the Pod” food drive, which kicked off in November, continues.

The annual food drive has collected nearly 750,000 food items for local food pantries since it started in the mid-1980s. It brought in 30,000 items in 2019, but saw that number halved last year during the pandemic.

Food drive donations can be made weekdays through the end of this month at the two County Administrative Offices and at the Coastal Airport.