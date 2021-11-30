© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

Wilmington holiday parking meter regulations are in effect

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published November 30, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST
parking_meter_wilm.JPG
Delaware Public Media
/

The city of Wilmington is spreading some holiday joy by changing its parking regulations.

The city’s holiday season parking meter policy is in effect through Monday, January 3. It started last weekend to support businesses.

During this time, no payment is required at parking meters in the Downtown Business District and in the Riverfront Business District. The Downtown Business District is bounded by 2nd and 12th Streets and by French and Washington Streets.

A two-hour parking limit remains in effect in those areas - along with enforcement of other rules, such as overtime parking, blocking bus stops or fire hydrants, double-parking, and parking too close to pedestrian crosswalks.

There are also exceptions on streets designed as tow-away zones where no stopping is allowed at those meters during times posted.

Tags

Delaware Headlineswilmington parkingparkingWilmington Riverfrontdowntown wilmingtonholidays
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry