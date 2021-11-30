Wilmington holiday parking meter regulations are in effect

The city of Wilmington is spreading some holiday joy by changing its parking regulations.

The city’s holiday season parking meter policy is in effect through Monday, January 3. It started last weekend to support businesses.

During this time, no payment is required at parking meters in the Downtown Business District and in the Riverfront Business District. The Downtown Business District is bounded by 2nd and 12th Streets and by French and Washington Streets.

A two-hour parking limit remains in effect in those areas - along with enforcement of other rules, such as overtime parking, blocking bus stops or fire hydrants, double-parking, and parking too close to pedestrian crosswalks.

There are also exceptions on streets designed as tow-away zones where no stopping is allowed at those meters during times posted.