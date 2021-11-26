Delawareans urged to donate time on Giving Tuesday

After Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Small Business Saturday comes Giving Tuesday - a day people are encouraged to donate to their favorite charities.

But service organizations say giving your time can also be valuable.

Officials with Volunteer Delaware say the latest estimates show that one volunteer hour is worth $28.54.

But Suzanne Farris, volunteer services administrator for Volunteer Delaware, stresses that volunteering doesn’t have to be time consuming or require special skills. She says it can be as simple as making a phone call to a hospice patient.

“There are similar programs for homebound individuals across the state, delivering meals to folks who are not able to get out,” she said. “There are so many things you can do that are simple. They don’t take a ton of time, but are hugely impactful for the people who are seeking the service.”

Volunteer Delaware says new volunteers are

especially needed this time of year as regular volunteers take off for the holidays. Groups like the Red Cross and Meals on Wheels - as well as blood banks - are among those most in need.

Farris encourages families to make volunteering a holiday tradition. For example, she says her daughter hosts an annual cookie party.

“It’s a party for her and her friends to get together but there’s a service component, whether that’s making cards for soldiers or stuffing stockings for kids at the homeless shelter,” Farris said. “Every kid brings something to the party and it’s a way to teach other kids about service and it’s a memory we get to make as a family.”

According to Volunteer Delaware, volunteers contribute $11 billion in economic value to the state each year. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, go to Volunteer.Delaware.gov.