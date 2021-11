Residents in Newark’s District 2 elected a new councilwoman.

Corinth Ford won Tuesday’s special election to fill the seat left vacant when Councilwoman Sharon Hughes passed away in September.

Ford defeated Brendan Moore - receiving 165 votes to Moore’s 20.

Ford - a project manager for Intepros Consulting for 30 years and a Newark resident for 34 years - will be sworn in Dec. 6, 2021 for a term that will end in April 2023.