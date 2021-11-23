Another phase of Seaford's Oyster House Park set to begin next year

The City of Seaford’s newly completed Oyster House Park is about to get a new addition.

The one-acre Park on South Cannon Street officially opened to the public this past summer.

“The park is one of the few places along the Nanticoke River where people can actually go and sit and fish or talk or just admire the River," said Randy Larrimore, board chair of the Chesapeake Conservancy.

The one-acre park, which features a kayak and canoe launching site and an expanded Seaford River Walk, officially opened this past July.

Larrimore notes that it was just the first phase of an even bigger project.

He says the Perdue Foundation recently presented the Chesapeake Conservancy with a donation of $100,000 for Phase 2 - construction of an outdoor amphitheater.

“So that we could hold concerts there and teaching sessions and the like," Larrimore said. "We actually had a group of kids from something called MERIT (Minority Engineering Regional Incentive Training) - which was founded by John Hollis (executive director) - that teaches STEM, particularly to a lot of the disadvantaged members of the community kids.”

Larrimore says the Freeman Foundation is also helping fund the natural amphitheater, which will be built into the slope of the property and accented with native plants.

Larrimore says it will seat 75 with room on the lawn for an additional 200 people.

Construction on the $1.2 million project is expected to start by the end of 2022.

To view the entire Oyster House Park Master Plan, click here.

