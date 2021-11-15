Cape May-Lewes Ferry traffic numbers are bouncing back from lower COVID levels

The Cape May-Lewes Ferry sees encouraging ridership numbers from the summer and early this fall.

Summer traffic on the ferry was close to 2019 pre-COVID highs, and so far ferry traffic during the fall is at its highest in more than five years with the October vehicle passenger count at its highest in almost 14 years.

A survey conducted for Delaware River Bay Authority by Customer by Design shows passengers feel safer on the ferry than other modes of transportation.

"90% of the passengers surveyed indicated they felt very safe riding the ferry, and I guess one of the advantages that we may have over other modes of transportation whether that be airplane, bus, or train is that for the most part the trip across the bay can be an outdoor experience where you can enjoy the bay breezes and fresh air with plenty of distance from other passengers," said DRBA spokesman Jim Salmon.

Salmon attributes the high ferry numbers to people just wanting to get out and travel after pandemic limitations.

