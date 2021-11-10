Sussex County kicks off annual food drive, announces Caroling on The Circle return

Sussex County’s annual Caroling on The Circle is back this year and so is the county’s annual food drive.

The 38th annual “Pack the Pod” food drive kicked off last week.

The county’s Caroling on The Circle event helps gather food for that drive - and Sussex County communications director Chip Guy says it returns next month after being canceled by the COVID pandemic last year.

“We’re back on stage on Monday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Georgetown," Guy said. "This year’s Caroling on The Circle will be an outdoor-only event, which means if we have any inclement weather, unfortunately we’ll have to postpone, actually we’ll have to cancel the event this year. We will not move down to the Fire Hall as we have done in year’s past, simply because we want to safeguard the public.”

Anyone coming to Caroling on the Circle is asked to bring a canned food item.

Donations can also be brought to the County Administrative Office building next to the Courthouse, the County Administrative Offices on Route 113 or the Coastal Airport terminal building on Rudder Lane Those site accept donations between 8:30am and 4:30 pm weekdays through the end of December.

The annual food drive has collected nearly 750,000 food items for local food pantries since it started in the mid-1980s. It brought in 30,000 items in 2019, but saw that number halved last year during the pandemic.

