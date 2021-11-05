AAA warns end of Daylight Saving Time brings increased driving danger

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend - with clocks turning back one hour early Sunday morning.

And AAA Mid-Atlantic is warning motorists of the driving dangers associated with the time change.

AAA spokesman Ken Grant says any sleep disruption - even when you gain an hour - is hard on most people’s minds and bodies, "It’s also a sudden shift; if you’ve got a regular time-frame that you’re commuting to or from work and/or school and your body is used to or your eyes are used too and your body is used too - or your eyes are used to a certain amount of daylight say in the morning when you’re heading in or at dusk when you’re heading home or whatever - any of those disruptions are reasons to cause some concerns.”

Grant notes that sleep-deprived drivers cause more than 6,400 deaths and 50,000 debilitating injuries on roads across the country each year.

He says various states are finally looking at legislation to put an end to the clock change.

Delaware passed legislation a few ago, which makes it contingent on the surrounding states passing similar legislation; Grant notes that the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will meet on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 to discuss a bill that would put an end to the time change in that state.

Grant recommends people turn their clocks back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday night.

He adds that while many enjoy the extra hour of sleep, they should keep in mind it will get dark around 5 p.m. starting on Sunday.