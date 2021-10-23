Lightship Overfalls adds webcam and weather station

The Lightship Overfalls in historic Lewes has added a new webcam and weather station.

The Lightship Overfalls is a floating museum located adjacent to Canalfront Park that was restored by the community and is managed by the Overfalls Foundation.

The ship was originally a floating lighthouse, then given to the Lewes Historical Society by the U.S. Coast Guard after it was taken out of service in 1972.

Mike Safina Weather Station

Overfalls Foundation president Mike Safina says the idea to add a weather station and webcam came from an Overfalls Foundation board member who recently passed away.

“Mr. Al Klineburger recommended that we consider this as it is keeping in mind part of the mission of the ship when she was an active ship," Safina said. "Lightships were normally assigned to mark hazardous areas or at the entrances to major navigational channels - like out here - at the entrance to the Delaware Bay.”

Safina notes that the role of lightships in the past included reporting weather conditions every four hours to the local Coast Guard Station - so he says bringing a weather station back to the ship is a nod to its history.

He says local boaters and fishermen can now take advantage of updated weather info and a live video feed The video feed from the crow's nest is also available at the Visit Delaware Beaches website.

Mike Safina Webcam on Crow's Nest

Safina says, “Well first of all, the weather station is a full weather station - it provides the temperature, wind, humidity and pressure - all those things that are important to boaters. And we’re working with Weather Underground and we are also now a weather station located on the Weather Underground network. And through that network, you can get some additional information - things like tide readings and in some cases the temperature of the water.”

Safina says the camera also allows the public and the navigational and marine communities to see current Lewes weather to see if fog or rain will affect their plans.

The Overfalls Foundation used a few thousand dollars from its operating budget to pay for the additions and are seeking donations to replenish those funds.