The Green - October 1, 2021

A pair of ChristianaCare physical therapists have developed a new approach to prevent muscle strains – one that’s caught the eye of some NFL teams.

Brian Catania and Travis Ross are behind this new approach to core muscles and have met with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens about how it can help pro athletes

And they visited The Green this week to discuss their work.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews ChristianaCare physical therapists Brian Catania and Travis Ross.

The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce announced this week that its president Judy Diogo plans to retire at the end of this year.

Diogo is stepping down after 17 years as part of the CDCC’s five-year transition plan in the works since 2017.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke with Diogo about her retirement, as well as other topics - including the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on Central Delaware businesses.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce President Judy Diogo.

Tidal Wave Comics - a Vancouver-based multimedia production company that specializes in telling politicians’ stories in comic books - has a new graphic novel out.

Female Force: First Ladies features current First Lady Jill Biden and others .

And its author, Michael Frizell, chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele in this week’s Arts Playlist.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews 'Female Force: First Ladies' author, Michael Frizell

New research out of the University of Delaware suggests that some ways of using social media—such as directly communicating with friends—may have helped teens thrive during the pandemic.

The study, called “#Grateful,” was published last month in the Journal of Research on Adolescence.

And in this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with one of the authors—UD graduate student Anne Maheux.