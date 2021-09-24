The Green - September 24, 2021

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Climate change brings more intense and more frequent heavy rain, particularly in the northeastern U.S.

The historic flooding in Wilmington earlier this month from the remnants of Hurricane Ida raised the question — should residents of Delaware’s largest city expect more floods of this magnitude in the future?

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with Gina Tonn, DNREC floodplain program manager and engineer, about changing flood risk.

DNREC_FLOOD_GREEN_09242021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt interviews DNREC floodplain program manager and engineer Gina Tonn. Listen • 11:12

Delaware lawmakers return to Leg Hall this fall to determine legislative district lines for the next ten years.

And this year, community advocates want to ensure the process is open and transparent, so Delawareans have a say in who represents them.

Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia talks with Kyra Hoffner, who’s spearheading a new effort by the League of Women Voters to help citizens connect with state lawmakers as they draw new district lines.

REDISTRICT_TRANSPARENCY_GREEN_09242021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Roman Battaglia interviews the League of Women Voters' Kyra Hoffner. Listen • 12:28

A cancer survivor from Dover is promoting the latest edition of her young adult fantasy series.

“Fractured Princess” is the first novel from Debra Renee Byrd’s “The Shattered Chronicles.” It was first released in 2019 and now the second edition is available.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Byrd reflects on her journey writing the novel and her battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

ARTS_PLAYLIST_DOVER_FANTASY_AUTHOR_GREEN_09242021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Dover novelist Debra Renee Byrd. Listen • 12:57

Some high school students in Wilmington will soon get an opportunity to explore careers involving technology that is growing in use.

The city of Wilmington announced this week it’s backing a pair of training programs from the Drone Workforce Solutions Drone School that focus on drones and virtual reality.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we learn more about these programs from Wilmington Parks and Recreation Director Ian Smith.