The Green - September 17, 2021

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

There’s a steady stream of new or planned warehouses and fulfillment centers coming to the First State.

Amazon’s new operation at the former GM Boxwood Road plant is the most notable – but many more are up and running or on the way.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look at this burgeoning logistics boom.

logistics_boom_green_09172021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss Delaware's logistics boom. Listen • 12:56

Employment rates for people with disabilities are much lower than for people without disabilities.

A program at the University of Delaware aims to change this for young people on the Autism spectrum.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports it seeks to build equitable pathways for them to succeed in their careers.

spectrum_scholars_green_09172021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt reports on UD's Spectrum Scholars program. Listen • 5:42

Minor League Baseball’s 2021 season comes to a close this weekend.

Two teams that draw many Delaware fans did not earn post-season bids but hope to come back even stronger on the field and off it next season after rebounding from the pandemic-canceled season of 2020.

Delaware Public Media contributor Mark Fowser checked in with the Wilmington Blue Rocks and Delmarva Shorebirds.

minor_league_baseball_green_09172021.mp3 Delaware Public Media contributor Mark Fowser reports on local Minor League Baseball teams' 2021 return to action. Listen • 8:42

Visitors will find a new exhibition at Historic Odessa Foundation Visitors Center Gallery.

The Wonders of Wildlife: Paintings and Prints by Richard Clifton features 37 pieces from the Milford resident.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Clifton joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to delve into this exhibition and his background.

arts_playlist_wildlife_exhibit_green_09172021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Milford artist Richard Clifton. Listen • 11:57

Last week, we spent some time learning how Dover Air Force Base handled the pandemic and where it’s currently at with its operations.

For this week’s Enlighten Me, Tech Sgt. Nicole Leidholm who heads up media relations at Dover Air Force Base rejoins us to offer a look at what’s ahead at the base, including the return of one of its signature events.