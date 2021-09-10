The Green - September 10, 2021

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

What’s next for the former Brandywine Country Club in Brandywine Hundred remains up in the air.

An exploratory plan heads before The New Castle County Planning Board Monday. It answers some questions about development of that land, but there are still some big ones left to resolve.

Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at what we know and don’t know about where things are headed on this prime piece of real estate.

BRANDYWINE_CC_GREEN_09102021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss plans for the former Brandywine Country Club. Listen • 14:27

The COVID-19 pandemic continues, but with just over 60% of Delaware’s population vaccinated, many things, such as schools, work to reopen fully and return to some semblance of normal operations.

We thought this might be a good time to check in with one of the largest operations in the state – Dover Air Force Base – to look back at how it handled the pandemic and where operations there stand right now

DOVER_AIR_FORCE_BASE_GREEN_09102021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Tech Sgt. Nicole Leidholm, non-commission officer in charge of media operations as Dover Air Force Base. Listen • 8:27

Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

One of the local events marking that anniversary is Sunday’s performance of Requiem for 9/11 from local composer Wilson Gault Somers at St. Helena’s Roman Catholic Church in North Wilmington.

We talked to Somers back in 2012 when he debuted this piece, and for this week’s Arts Playlist, I sat down with Somers and his wife Joan Walworth at their Pike Creek home to revisit his piece and discuss this weekend’s performance.

ARTSPLAYLIST_REQUIEM_9-11_GREEN_09102021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Requiem for 9/11 composer Wilson Gault Somers and his wife Joan Walworth. Listen • 13:57

The Brandywine Festival of the Arts is back this weekend after missing a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the Festival’s 60th anniversary at Josephine Gardens in Wilmington’s Brandywine Park

And in this week’s Enlighten Me - Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with Festival producer Barry Schlecker and this year’s featured artist, Sandy Askey-Adams, about this year’s event.