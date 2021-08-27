The Green - August 27, 2021

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

New Castle County Council will consider an ordinance that could encourage more residents of the county to drive electric vehicles.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt takes a closer look at the proposal and its possible impact.

ev_chargers_ncc_green_08272021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt examines a proposed New Castle County ordinance promoting EV chargers in residential buildings. Listen • 6:13

ChristianaCare continues its efforts to educate high school students about new cutting-edge techniques in gene editing.

Earlier this year, the health system launched its ‘CRISPR in a Box’ educational toolkit in Delaware high schools, allowing students to perform gene editing experiments using CRISPR in the classroom.

It’s now unveiling a new video series to use with the tool kit, including CRISPR demonstrations and a roundtable conversation on race, gender and science.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino recently spoke with ChristianaCare Gene Editing Institute director Dr. Eric Kmiec about this ongoing initiative.

crispr_school_video_green_08272021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino interviews ChristianaCare’s Gene Editing Institute director Dr. Eric Kmiec. Listen • 13:27

Throughout COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen its disproportionate impact on communities of color, including the Latinx community in Sussex County.

And that trend continues as state health officials try to get vaccine shots in arms – and may linger as healthcare providers try to get people back to preventative care and treatments that may have lapsed over the past year and half.

Our Delaware Community Foundation Kayla Williams examines some of these issues root causes.

latino_covid_health_sussex_green_08272021.mp3 Delaware Community Foundation Journalism intern Kayla Williams reports on the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on healthcare in Sussex County's Latinx community. Listen • 9:42

A Boston-based outdoor touring Shakespeare company is bringing a production to Delaware in September.

The Brown Box Theatre Project’s performance of Much Ado About Nothing lands at the Freeman Arts Pavilion September 2nd - and will make 5 other stops in the First State.

On this week’s Arts Playlist, our Kelli Steele chats with Brown Box co-founder and executive artistic director Kyler Taustin about Brown Box and the Much Ado About Nothing tour

While GPS, radar and other modern navigation tools reign supreme on the high seas now, many lighthouses remain an important beacon for boats.

Delaware’s Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse warns mariners as they enter the Delaware Bay; and has been doing so for over 100 years.

And now, the U.S. Postal Service has chosen the iconic building to become a stamp, alongside four other mid-atlantic lighthouses.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia talks to the Delaware River and Bay Lighthouse Foundation, the group that now owns the lighthouse, about its history.