The Green - August 20, 2021

Many searching for rental housing are coming up short as rent prices surge.

And staff at New Castle County’s Hope Center are focused on helping those experiencing homelessness identify available - and affordable – units.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt visited the hotel-turned-homeless-shelter owned this week to learn more about their efforts to assist people caught in the rental crunch.

Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt interviews Hope Center housing locator coordinator Dana Mitchell and director of operations Nicole Waters.

State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton wants to take a new approach to addressing climate issues, proposing a Green Amendment to create a lasting right to clean air and water, and a tool to fight polluters in court.

Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia talks with Wilson-Anton about her proposal.

Delaware Public Media's Roman Battaglia interviews State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton.

The Delaware Art Museum and partners recently received a National Endowment for the Humanities Grant to research the impact of 1973 Federal Comprehensive Employment and Training Act (CETA) on artists and develop an exhibition highlighting art produced by CETA

On this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Art Museum curator of contemporary art Margaret Winslow chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about this project.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Art Museum curator of contemporary art Margaret Winslow.

A University of Delaware professor recently took part in a bipartisan Congressional briefing to discuss the role of science in public policy.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino speaks with UD Professor of Energy and the Environment Saleem Ali about why he feels science should play a larger role in guiding political and diplomatic decision making.