The Green - August 13, 2021

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

A report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) this week says human activities have “unequivocally” warmed the atmosphere.

And it warns avoiding some of the most disastrous impacts of climate change is only possible with rapid emissions reductions.

The report’s findings are broken down by region for the first time. They’re significant for low-lying Delaware, which faces numerous threats from climate change.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with one of the report’s lead authors, Bob Kopp - director of the Institute of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences at Rutgers University.

climate_change_report_green_08132021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt interviews Bob Kopp, director of the Institute of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences at Rutgers University. Listen • 6:58

For 6 months, motorists have been getting used to delays, lane closures and finding alternate routes as a major restoration of the I-95 corridor through Wilmington continues.

Delaware Public Media contributor Mark Fowser updates how its progressing.

i95_wilm_update_green_08132021.mp3 Delaware Public Media contributor Mark Fowser reports the progress of the I-95 "Restore the Corridor" project in Wilmington. Listen • 8:43

Efforts to sustain Downtown Dover’s growth continue despite the economic blow dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And our Delaware Community Foundation journalism intern Kayla William recently visited the downtown area to see how it's faring.

downtown_dover_biz_green_08132021.mp3 Delaware Community Foundation intern Kayla Williams reports on downtown Dover businesses rebounding from the COVID pandemic. Listen • 5:43

Theatre N in Wilmington and AIDS Delaware are teaming up to offer a documentary screening ahead of this year’s Delaware AIDS Walk

Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters comes to Theater N Aug 22 and 23. It traces the remarkable history and legacy of one of the most important works to come out of the AIDS pandemic - choreographer Bill T. Jones’ ballet D-Man in the Waters.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Theatre N executive director Andrew Larason and AIDS Delaware development and marketing director John Beckley join Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to provide a preview.

artsplaylist_aids_doc_green_08132021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Theatre N executive director Andrew Larason and AIDS Delaware development and marketing director John Beckley Listen • 12:27

Hagley Museum debuts a new exhibition at its Visitors Center next month.

Nation of Inventors takes advantage of Hagley’s massive collection of patent models – 5,000 in all – to help tell the story of innovation in U.S. and at Hagley.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we preview the exhibition with Hagley’s executive director Jill MacKenzie.