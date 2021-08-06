The Green - August 6, 2021

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Schools across the First State are expected to fully open – most for the first time since March 2020. And while questions remain about how best to bring kids back from remote learning and continuing COVID protocols – there’s also the matter of getting kids the gear they need to go back into school buildings.

That means back to school shopping is back. And contributor Eileen Dallabrida delves into what families and retailers can expect.

BACK_TO_SCHOOL_SHOP_GREEN_08062021.mp3 Delaware Public Media Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss back-to-school shopping in 2021. Listen • 9:56

Rehoboth Beach residents head to the polls August 14 to fill two slots on the Board of Commissioners

Four candidates are vying to represent the city as it grapples with new development, a tourist boom, and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia concludes our series of candidate conversations with Tim Bennett and Toni Sharp.

REHO_CANDID_CONVO_BENNETT_GREEN_08062021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Roman Battaglia interviews City of Rehoboth Board of Commissioners' candidate Tim Bennett. Listen • 10:42

REHO_CANDID_CONVO_SHARP_GREEN_08062021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Roman Battaglia interviews City of Rehoboth Board of Commissioners' candidate Toni Sharp. Listen • 10:41

Last month, we met Bob and Anne Daly, a retired couple working preserve the Newark Union Church and Cemetery. That story focused on their effort to restore the church, but the adjacent cemetery also offers a story - a story of history hiding in plain sight.

In this week's Enlighten Me, Contributor Larry Nagengast takes us back to the Newark Union Church and Cemetery this week to tell that story. He also updates restoration work at Newark Union Church.