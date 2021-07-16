The Green - July 16, 2021

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Earlier this week, demolition work began on one of the buildings at the old Tri-State Mall site near Claymont, raising hopes that new life may soon be breathed into a site that’s long been an eye sore.

But contributor Eileen Dallabrida reports what that new life ultimately looks like remains uncertain – and may not be what area residents are hoping for.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss what's next at the old Tri-State mall site.

Since May, wildlife officials and scientists along the East Coast and Midwest have been tracking a surprising number of sick or dying birds – but remain baffled by the cause.

Delaware has seen some cases reported locally and this week contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look at what we know and don’t know about this puzzling illness.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the mysterious illness killing birds along the East Coast and in the Midwest.

Rehoboth Beach residents vote to fill two commissioner seats August 14th.

Four candidates are vying to represent the city as it grapples with new development, a tourist boom, and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia begins our series of candidate conversations with the one incumbent in the race, Richard Byrne.

Delaware Public Media's Roman Battaglia interviews City of Rehoboth Board of Commissioners' candidate, incumbent Richard Byrne.

Small businesses – especially minority-owned ones - can have a harder time supporting themselves financially. And that was seen even more clearly during the COVID pandemic - which had a disproportionate impact on minority-owned businesses.

And our Delaware Community Foundation intern Kayla Williams reports the recently formed Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce is offering a new way to help.

Delaware Community Foundation intern Kayla Williams reports on the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce and it Enrich Delaware program.

There’s a new exhibit at the Historic Odessa Foundation

It’s called American Impressions: Plein Air Paintings. And the artist is Jacalyn Beam from Centerville

On this week’s Arts Playlist, Beam joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to discuss her background, her art, and this latest exhibit of 63 plein air oil paintings.