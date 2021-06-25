The Green - June 25, 2021

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Some bills won’t make it to the finish line before lawmakers finish their work on June 30th.

That includes Senate Bill 155, which would make changes to the state’s Freedom of Information Act – changes that raised alarms with open government advocates.

Its sponsor, State Sen. Kyle Evans Gay visits The Green to discuss the bill, the backlash and her decision to hit the breaks on it for now.

Delaware Public Media's Roman Battaglia interview State Sen. Kyle Evans Gay about her FOIA bill.

It’s been seven years since public water utilities in New Castle shut down and treated drinking water wells after finding toxic PFAS chemicals in them.

But the state still doesn’t know for certain the source or extent of the groundwater contamination there.

As Delaware appears set to develop limits on PFAS chemicals in drinking water, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt updates how utilities and the state are managing PFAS pollution in New Castle.

Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt updates work on addressing PFAS contamination in New Castle.

Throughout New Castle County, there are 246 park sites. Most are easy to find and use, with amenities for residents to enjoy.

But there are a few properties that are unused and even unnoticed.

Contributor Larry Nagengast looks at one of those properties in Brandywine Hundred - Forwood Preserve Park - and efforts to give it some purpose.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss work to improve the condition of Forwood Preserve Park.

June is Pride month, and its growing influence can be seen in easy to purchase outfits and novelties that celebrate gender and sexuality.

But do these purchases do more than display support? Do they boost the LGBTQ+ community economically?

Delaware Public Media’s Delaware Community Foundation journalism intern Kayla Williams looks for answers to these questions.

DCF Journalism intern Kayla Williams reports on 'Rainbow Capitalism'

The Green takes time to highlight more work created by student journalists at the University of Delaware.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we feature two pieces produced by UD students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media