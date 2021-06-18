The Green - June 18, 2021

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

With COVID restrictions largely eliminated, vaccinations creeping up and the summer season here, you’d think restaurants hammered by the pandemic would be poised for a big rebound.

But many are finding it hard to ramp back up because while they have customers again, many don’t have enough staff to serve them.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida looks at how First State restaurants are coping.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss post-pandemic staffing issues at restaurants.

A spring survey showed a decline in the number of red knots stopping along the Delaware Bay during their annual migration.

Some see that decline as troubling and seek stronger measures to protect the shorebird and horseshoe crabs that provide the eggs they feed on.

But contributor Jon Hurdle reports not everyone sees this latest data as reason to act.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss concerns about red knot population numbers.

Cicadas are back this year.

The last time they appeared 17 years ago Lance Armstrong won his 6th Tour de France and Ruth Ann Minner was Delaware’s Governor.

Now the bugs have returned and are making noise in the northern part of the state - at least for a little while longer.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino spoke with University of Delaware entomology specialist David Owens about cicada Brood X.

Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino interviews University of Delaware entomology specialist David Owens about cicada Brood X.

Occasionally, The Green takes time to highlight work created by student journalists, at the both the high school and college levels.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we head to the University of Delaware for three pieces produced by UD students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.