The Green - June 4, 2021

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Last fall, the lawsuit demanding changes to the state’s education funding system was settled.

And since, state and county governments have moved to start fulfilling the obligations set out for them in those settlements.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at what’s been accomplished so far, and if calls from advocates for even more to be done will be heeded.

ed_funding_update_green_06042021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast update the state's progress in addressing education funding. Listen • 13:56

One of the big stories in Washington DC is the negotiations over President Biden’s infrastructure plan. And as that plays out on Capitol Hill, Delaware’s senior Senator Tom Carper has a vital role as chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works committee.

Carper visited The Green earlier this week to discuss the federal debate over infrastructure spending and more.

carper_infra_intv_green_06042021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Sen. Tom Carper. Listen • 22:56

There’s a new exhibition coming to the Brandywine River Museum of Art this summer.

Ralston Crawford: Air + Space + War features the work of the modernist artist best known for his abstract representations of urban life and industry.

Brandywine River Museum of Art curator Amanda Burdan joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele on this week’s Arts Playlist to preview this exhibit.