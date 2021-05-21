The Green - May 21, 2021

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

An effort to help ensure migrating shorebirds have a permanently protected place to rest and feed along the First State coast is nearing the finish line.

A recently completed transfer of land at Mispillion Harbor is the final major piece of the process. Contributor Jon Hurdle details that move and what it means.

MISPILLION_PRESERVE_GREEN_05212021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss conservation efforts at Mispillion Harbor. Listen • 10:42

Paul Weagraff took over as director of the Delaware Division of the Arts in 2006.

But that 15 year run ends July 31st when Weagraff leaves to explore new opportunities.

Weagraff is no stranger to Delaware Public Media. He’s spoken to us many times over the years about all things arts-related in the First State.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Weagraff returns to discuss his career with the Division of the Arts and what’s next.

ARTS_PLAYLIST_WEGRAFF_GREEN_05212021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Division of the Arts director Paul Weagraff. Listen • 12:42

This week, we bring you the latest installment of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast– A Matter of Facts.

The final episode of season 2 focuses podcasts

Sam Houston State University's associate communications professor Marcus Funk offers his expertise on their growing listenership and influence.