The Green - May 7, 2021

Gov. John Carney announced this week that he’s lifting COVID-related capacity restrictions indoors starting May 21.

But any event hosting more than 250 people – indoors or outdoors – still needs a state approved plan. That includes upcoming high school graduations, which a year ago were substantially pared down because of the pandemic.

Will graduates get a more typical celebration this year?

Contributor Larry Nagengast surveyed schools around the First State to see what they have in the works.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss 2021 high school graduation plans in the First State.

Gov. John Carney’s decision to relax COVID capacity restrictions changes the equation for many stores and businesses looking to get back to normal after over a year of modified operations.

But contributor Eileen Dallabrida reports while many retailers are already seeing a welcomed rebound in business, it’s not all smooth sailing.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss the surge in retail shopping as pandemic cases and restrictions ease.

Coastal wetlands are considered key to mitigating climate change, because their plants absorb carbon from the atmosphere and store it in soil even faster than forests do.

But Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports research at a salt marsh near Dover raises questions about how much of a carbon “sink” tidal wetlands really are, and if that’s changing as the climate warms.

Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt delves into a mystery surrounding a Dover area marsh and its impact on climate change.

A fusion of history, art and technology was recently installed at the Hagley Museum and Library in Wilmington.

Starting June1, a thousand-pound Steampunk sculpture called the Velocipede Time Machine will greet visitors in the lobby of Hagley’s Nation of Inventors exhibition.

And in this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with its designer, Bruce Rosenbaum.